Krept & Konan missed Jack Grealish out of 'Ole (We Are England)' because they couldn't find a good rhyme.

The grime duo - whose Euro 2020 song was released on Friday (25.06.21) - have name dropped several members of the England team in their celebratory track but they ended up snubbing the Aston Villa star.

Krept told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We had to guess which players would make the squad when working out have to give a shout-out to.

"We then had to work out which players' names we could find double entendres for.

"We would have loved to include Grealish, but it was difficult to find something that rhymed with it."

The song - which features rappers S1lva, Morrison and M1llionz - dropped after England qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and set up a tense last-16 match against Germany.

And the pair wish they could have added one of the footballers into the mix after hearing about Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hidden talents.

Konan added: "We heard on the grapevine that Dom Calvert-Lewin can ran. It would have been cool to have had him do a verse on the track."

Getting the song released and "clearing" all the collaborators took a while, but the duo admitted the long wait was worth it in the end.

Reflecting on the long process working on the track, Konan explained: "The process of finalising the line-up for the song and clearing all the artists with their labels can take some time.

"But the reaction 'Ole' has had online and getting 500,000 viewers in the first 24 hours was worth the wait."

And Krept teased the secret to a good England song, following in the footsteps of the likes of 'Three Lions' and 'World In Motion'.

He said: "The key to getting a good football song is not to over-think it. We had to just do what we've been doing in our career, which is making music that sounds good to us."