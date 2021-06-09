DJ Luck and MC Neat, Oxide and Neutrino, and Judge Jules are among the acts confirmed for this year’s KISSTORY Festival.

The annual Old Skool and Anthems music extravaganza is set to take place this year on September 25 and 26 in Streatham Common, London, and will see the likes of DJ Luck and MC Neat, Oxide and Neutrino, and Judge Jules take to the stage to perform for audiences.

Also confirmed to be joining the lineup are KISSTORY legends Lisa Maffia, Kele Le Roc, Fatman Scoop, Another Level, ARTFUL DODGER, and Damage.

Other acts include Beverley Skeete, Kathy Brown, Panjabi Mc, Rozalla, Uk Apache, DJ Ironik, Phats & Smalls Ft Rick live, Pied Piper & Sharky P, Platnum, Robbie Craig, Shelley Nelson, Tristan Henry, Angie Brown, Baby D, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv, DJ Redhot & MC DT, General Levy, Romeo, Sabrina (Mis-Teeq), Tinchy Stryder, Grooverider & Mc GQ, Matt Jam Lamont, Mc Hyperactive, RatPack, Sonique, Sweet Female Attitude, and Urban Cookie Collective.

KISSTORY Festival will also feature very special old skool sets from KISS DJs Anton Powers, Majestic, DJ Q, Tinea Taylor, Scott Garcia, and Wideboys, among others.

Anton Powers said in a statement: “After the past year we’ve all had we can’t wait to get back on the stage and bring the KISSTORY party back for two huge days of non-stop Old Skool & Anthems, we’ll be coming back bigger and better than ever!”

The festival was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so ticket holders will be in for a treat when they can finally enjoy the weekend of live music once again.

Tickets for KISSTORY Festival are on sale now at kissfmuk.com, and the festival is for over 18s only.