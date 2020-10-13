Kimmora Lee Simmons insisted it is “very important” for her to create products for women of colour.

The 45-year-old star has expanded her Baby Phat range to incorporate a beauty collection, for which she had help from her daughters Ming and Aoki – who she has with ex-husband Russell Simmons - with the trio creating the Shimmer Dreams Kit, which features a lip gloss, hand lotion, and body spray, specifically with diversity in mind.

Kimmora said: "It's very important to me to always keep multiculti, ethnic, women of color [in mind].

“I'd like to bring these young women along on my ride. Black beauty and beauty for women of colour is important, and it's an important time, so I figured what better way than to jump in with a little kit."

And Kimmora has found it “exciting” working with her daughters.

She said: “Ming and Aoki are a part of the next generation. Business and lifestyle have taken a change, especially now in this pandemic.

“Things are shifting online and on social media, so Gen Z, Gen Y, and millennials need to have that voice. That's what Ming and Aoki bring to the table.

“Aoki is 18, she goes to Harvard, and Ming is 20. It's very important and exciting because the girls have grown up in the business, behind the scenes, making clothes, designing things, boardroom tables, etc.”

The former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge has always championed diversity and body positivity, and hit out at brands who say they also do but then don’t follow through in their advertising campaigns.

She told Elle.com: “Brands will say, ‘Oh, we embrace all shapes and sizes and all colours and hair types.’

“But if you look back, they don't. A lot of brands have been there for a while and they don't. You can see everything nowadays, it's documented very easily.

“So when we make comments saying we never had someone that looked like us in their pages or on their products, we know that.

“Watch what people do, versus what they say, and make sure that those things go together.”