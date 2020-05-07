Pop star Kim Petras has revealed she was filming her first acting gig on a TV show before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry.
Kim Petras had been filming her debut TV role before the coronavirus halted the production.
The 27-year-old pop star has revealed landed her first acting gig and was so annoyed when the set had to shut down because of the health crisis, but she's hopeful it will still go ahead.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''I was about to do it and then quarantine came around and I couldn't do it, everything got cancelled, which is annoying.
''It wasn't a movie, it was a show. I was really excited about it.
''But I think it will still happen.
''I don't think I could ever play anything too serious. I have a big passion for comedy and humour and comedic timing.''
Kim has just released her new song, 'Malibu', and she's thankful for the time she has at home to really get stuck into writing new music.
She said: ''I feel like I've gotten the break I needed to make a record so I definitely feel like I've got time now to dig deep and talk about what I wanted to talk about and make songs I've always wanted to make.''
Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she wants to be ''taken seriously as an artist'' not as a ''transgender artist''.
The 'Heart to Break' singer - who underwent a gender transition when she was 16 - writes songs that are ''relatable to anybody'' and she doesn't want her career to be centred on her gender identity.
She said: ''I don't ever want that to be in my songs much.
''I feel like my songs are good because they're relatable to anybody. I feel like that is a big part of the equality that I want: for people to realise that everybody's just equal and the same and have the same issues and go through the same things emotionally.
''I just want to be taken seriously as an artist - not as a transgender artist.
''I don't want my career to be about my gender identity.
''I've written too many songs and worked too hard for that.''
However, that doesn't mean that Kim won't stop being a voice for her community.
She added: ''I love being a voice for transgender rights and fighting for what I think is right and making the world a better place.
''Maybe the next generations will have it easier than me.
''I care so much, but at the same time I don't want it to become about [my gender], because I'm really proud of my music.
''I work really hard on my music. It has nothing to do with me being transgender.''
'Malibu' is out now on all major streaming services.
