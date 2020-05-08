Kim Petras is trying to write ''as much as she can'' whilst in lockdown.

The 'Heart to Break' hitmaker has been so busy for the past two years that she is enjoying having a bit of a break during self-isolation to work on her new music and ''push herself'' as a writer.

She said: ''I'm trying to write as much as I can. I worked nonstop for the last two and a half years, tour after tour, video after video, and everything was moving so fast. This time has forced me to refocus on what I really want to do and push myself as a writer. I think I am over the heartbreak songs and I definitely have a new vibe now, and Malibu is the first taste of it. I asked everybody to send me videos of them dancing to a clip of the song in self-isolation, and to take the beach to their homes; they dressed up in bikinis, made cocktails and got super creative. This video is honestly the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life, I am so blessed to have friends and fans that are down to do stuff like this.''

And Kim feels ''really lucky'' she is quarantined with her best friends, who she makes music with.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she added: ''Isolation has definitely been a test, but I'm really lucky: I'm able to work on new music while quarantined with my best friends in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles. I've been super active on Twitter and Instagram, and playing Animal Crossing and Mario Kart with my fans after sharing my Nintendo Switch codes online - it's really important for me to check in on my fans as I worry about them a lot. They have truly kept me sane, so I'm keeping an eye open for anybody that needs to talk.''