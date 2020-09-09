London-born designer Kim Jones is set to replace Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi.
Kim Jones is set to replace Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi.
The 46-year-old designer will be responsible for Fendi's haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women.
Jones will also retain his position at Dior Men's, having taken on that role in June 2018.
Fendi's chief executive, Serge Brunschwig, has hailed the appointment, describing Jones as ''one of the most talented and relevant designers of today''.
The London-born designer is also looking forward to the challenge of his new role.
He said: ''Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honour as a designer and to be able to join the house of Fendi as well as continuing my work at Dior Men's is a huge privilege.''
Jones is poised to present his first fashion show for Fendi during Milan Fashion Week in February.
The designer previously explained that he puts consumers and their ideas at the centre of his work.
He said: ''I just get on with what I need to do ... I know it sounds dreary and unfun. [But] seeing the success of the collections and the sales being really positive is great. That makes me want to do better and push myself.
''Consumers are the most important thing, though. You listen to them, meet them in stores, meet them in the street, ask them questions.
''Listening is half my job. It's also common sense. It sounds boring but it really is.''
Jones also thinks relatability has been one of the keys to his success.
He explained: ''People want to relate to the person behind the brand and I'm quite relatable, so I think that's a part of my success.
''I talk to everyone, all the young designers. It's nice [that] if they're going through a thing that I've been through myself I can then help them.''
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
An interview with Indian-electronic artist Soumik Datta.
Nearly two and a half years since the release of her arresting debut album 'On Hold', Fenne Lily returns with her second album 'Breach'.
'Toxicity' was released on this day (September 4th) in 2001.
The soundtrack to your teen years is right here.
From Lana Del Rey to Machine Gun Kelly, this could be an awesome month.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...