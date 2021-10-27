Kim Jones has been named Fashion Innovator of the year by The Wall Street Journal.

The Fendi Artistic Director of womenswear and haute couture - who acquired the position last year, following the death of the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 - has been honoured alongside Kim Kardashian West, who is this year's Brand Innovator for the success of her shapewear line Skims.

The pair have just unveiled their joint collaboration, a first-of-its-kind Skims x Fendi collection, and the 47-year-old designer revealed how the joint venture came about.

The Dior Homme creative director said: “My team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome. Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn't know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought: let's do something together."

The 41-year-old reality star announced the capsule collection on social media.

Kim shared on Instagram: "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS (sic)"

The post included snaps of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star modelling the collection, which includes a matching sheer bra and tights emblazoned with a "special hybrid logo pattern", a khaki bodysuit, and a nude all-in-one.

The collection, which drops on the new website fendiskims.com on November 9, comes in a range of bold colourways, including a fuschia pink shade.