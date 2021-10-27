The Wall Street Journal has honoured designer Kim Jones.
Kim Jones has been named Fashion Innovator of the year by The Wall Street Journal.
The Fendi Artistic Director of womenswear and haute couture - who acquired the position last year, following the death of the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 - has been honoured alongside Kim Kardashian West, who is this year's Brand Innovator for the success of her shapewear line Skims.
The pair have just unveiled their joint collaboration, a first-of-its-kind Skims x Fendi collection, and the 47-year-old designer revealed how the joint venture came about.
The Dior Homme creative director said: “My team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome. Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn't know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought: let's do something together."
The 41-year-old reality star announced the capsule collection on social media.
Kim shared on Instagram: "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS (sic)"
The post included snaps of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star modelling the collection, which includes a matching sheer bra and tights emblazoned with a "special hybrid logo pattern", a khaki bodysuit, and a nude all-in-one.
The collection, which drops on the new website fendiskims.com on November 9, comes in a range of bold colourways, including a fuschia pink shade.
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.