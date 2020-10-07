'Killing Eve' fans could soon be creating their own make-up looks inspired by its characters.
'Killing Eve' fans could soon be creating their own make-up looks inspired by its characters.
AMC Network and Sid Gentle Films have announced that IMG will be the exclusive consumer products licensing agent, allowing for fashion, beauty, travel and games products to be made.
Sherikay Chaffee, Vice President of licensing of IMG, said in a statement: "'Killing Eve' hits on multiple notes and nuances of human behaviour that naturally translate into licensing. Aside from being one of the most popular and loved shows on TV, it’s also one of the most clever and stylish. The dual aspect and opposing nature between its two lead characters can be used to tell a story about a product."
Meanwhile, Jodie Comer - who plays assassin Villanelle in the show - wishes she was as "bold" in her outfit choices as her character, who is known for her strong sense of style.
She said: "I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style. I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it. I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she's absolutely not ... A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting a part isn't always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks. Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles - that has always been a big insecurity of mine. I used to hate my teeth when I was younger."
How poetry has influenced musical pop culture.
She's managed to upset an entire community with one song.
Here are the five most anticipated releases for the next month.
From Everything Everything to Idles, it's been a great month for music.
His new album is available in November 2020.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...
It's 1977 and a young Mancunian man named Steven Patrick Morrissey (Jack Lowden) is on...