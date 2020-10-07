'Killing Eve' fans could soon be creating their own make-up looks inspired by its characters.

AMC Network and Sid Gentle Films have announced that IMG will be the exclusive consumer products licensing agent, allowing for fashion, beauty, travel and games products to be made.

Sherikay Chaffee, Vice President of licensing of IMG, said in a statement: "'Killing Eve' hits on multiple notes and nuances of human behaviour that naturally translate into licensing. Aside from being one of the most popular and loved shows on TV, it’s also one of the most clever and stylish. The dual aspect and opposing nature between its two lead characters can be used to tell a story about a product."

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer - who plays assassin Villanelle in the show - wishes she was as "bold" in her outfit choices as her character, who is known for her strong sense of style.

She said: "I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style. I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it. I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she's absolutely not ... A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting a part isn't always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks. Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles - that has always been a big insecurity of mine. I used to hate my teeth when I was younger."