Khloé Kardashian has lost ''almost 60lbs'' since her daughter was born.

The 35-year-old star - who has two-year-old True with former partner Tristan Thompson - has hit her ''weight vicinity goal'' by combining a healthy diet with an active lifestyle.

Speaking in a livestream with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for her sibling's Poosh website, she said: ''If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand.

''Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal -- I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, 'Woo! It's the dream.' ''

But now she's staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Revenge Body' host is focusing more on exercise and not worrying too much about what she eats because she doesn't want to ''live a miserable life''.

She added: ''In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating.

''You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.

''I know what to do if I need to buckle down.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star urged her fans to find a balance between looking after their diet and not ''depriving'' themselves.

She said: ''Once you get to your goal, it's okay to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney - who has three children with former partner Scott Disick - has learned to ''choose [her] calories wisely'' by not having sugary drinks and indulging in sweet treats in moderation.

She said: ''For me, eating is a lifestyle. I love healthy foods as well. I love a great salad. I love good fruit. I think I balance it.''