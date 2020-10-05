Kenzo Takada has died aged 81 from coronavirus.



The fashion designer passed away at the American Hospital in Paris, France, after suffering from complications of the virus.



A statement from his spokesman read: "It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzo Takada. The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4th, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France."



And Kenzo's creative director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, also paid tribute to the brand's founder.



He said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that I have learned the passing away of Mr Kenzo Takada. His amazing energy, kindness and talent were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever. Rest in peace Master. (sic)"



Jonathan Bouchet Manheim, who is the CEO of Takada's K-3 brand, remembered Kenzo as a "stroke of genius".



In a statement, Jonathan - who fronts the company that was launched in January of this year - said: "Kenzo Takada was incredibly creative; with a stroke of genius, he imagined a new artistic and colourful story combining East and West -- his native Japan and his life in Paris. I had the chance to work alongside him for many years, always in awe, admiring his curiosity and his open-mindedness. He seemed quiet and shy at first, but he was full of humour. He was generous and always knew how to look after the people close to his heart. He had a zest for life ... Kenzo Takada was the epitome of the art of living."