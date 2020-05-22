'Kirby Jenner' will premiere on Quibi on Sunday (24.05.20).

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner have developed a television series based on fake Jenner sibling Kirby - Kendall's fraternal twin - which began as a began as a parody Instagram account where the owner edits himself into pictures of the Kardashian family.

The Instagram account amassed a whopping 1.2 million followers leading Kendall and Kris to decide to executive producer the show for streaming service Quibi.

A press release for the show states: ''Executive produced by Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, Kirby Jenner chronicles the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the fraternal twin brother of Kendall.

''Kirby is ready to step in front of the camera for the first time -with the full support of his mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

''The eight episodes series will feature Kirby's interactions with all members of his blended family, including sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

''The first two episodes of Kirby Jenner will be released this Sunday, with new episodes being released daily.

''Kirby is represented by Kris Jenner and BB&B associates.''

A press shot features the tagline: ''One famous family. One big secret''.

It was posted on Kirby's Instagram account with the caption: ''It's me. I'm the secret. Check out me and the family on my new show #KirbyJenner ‪this SUNDAY‬ on @quibi.''

And Kendall, 24, previously revealed she can't wait for Kirby to ''have the opportunity to shine'' in his own show.

She said in a statement: ''I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series.''