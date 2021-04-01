Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play the lead role in 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges', who improbably climbed to unlikely heights in French society during the 18th century.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. is to star in 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges'.
The 26-year-old actor will play the titular role in the flick with 'Watchmen' director Stephen Williams set to helm the project.
De Saint-Georges was born in 1745 in the French Caribbean as the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He dazzled as a violinist, composer and a champion fencer and rose to unlikely heights in French society.
However, his untimely downfall was caused by an ill-fated affair with a French noblewoman and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court.
Stefani Robinson has penned the script for the film and will produce the flick with Dianne McGunigle.
Kelvin is also set to star in the musical flick 'Cyrano'.
The star will feature opposite Peter Dinklage in the adaptation of Edmond Rostand's play 'Cyrano de Bergerac'.
Kelvin will play the role of Christian in the project that also features Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.
The movie will be directed by Joe Wright and is being produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley. Music and lyrics have been supplied by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger.
Peter and Haley will both be reprising their characters from the Broadway production.
'Cyrano' has been penned by Dinklage's wife Erica Schmidt, who is an experienced director, writer and stage actress.
Kelvin's other film credits include 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', 'The High Note' and '12 Years a Slave'.
