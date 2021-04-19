Kelsea Ballerini’s glam at the ACM Awards was inspired by her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The 27-year-old country pop singer's make-up artist has spilled all the details about her look for the awards ceremony on Sunday (18.04.21), including how they knew right away that they wanted to match her eye make-up to her teal green dress.

Kelsey Deenihan told Us Weekly: “Since red carpets are few and far between these days, we really wanted to have some fun and as soon as we saw the colour of Kelsea’s gorgeous, custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, we knew we just had to incorporate the colour into her look."

On how they created the look, she spilled: "Using a small crease brush, I blended the colour into the crease and slightly outward to follow her natural eye shape.

“I then lined the bottom lash line with Rustique, blended that out and added a couple generous coats of the NudeStix lash lengthening mascara.”

And to give Kelsea a natural glow and to ensure her make-up stayed put, the artist prepared the skin with The Murad Invisiblur Protecting Shield, which would have also helped with stopping the beauty products transferring onto her face mask.

She said: “Prepping your skin is important because it creates a base for the rest of the make-up. Using products that keep the skin hydrated without getting oily will prolong the life of your make-up.”

She added of the $65 product: “I use it as a primer — it’s not only the perfect prep for make-up, but also hugs the foundation."

Another Murad product Kelsey used was the Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector.