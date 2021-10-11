'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' screenwriter Kelly Marcel revealed that she and Tom Hardy wanted to the movie to have a fast pace to send audiences on an "insane ride".
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' screenwriter Kelly Marcel says she and Tom Hardy wanted the sequel to be an "insane bats***" ride.
The new superhero movie – which sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom – runs for less than two hours and Kelly recalled how she and the actor wanted a quick watch from the very beginning.
Kelly told DiscussingFilm: "We just wanted this to be an epic ride from beginning to end.
"We wanted to leave you breathless at the end of it as if you had literally just been on a roller coaster and came away thinking that was the most insane bats*** ride you've ever been on. This movie goes like a freight train and I don't know that you could sustain much more of that ride if you went longer."
The screenwriter added that it was important to add Woody Harrelson's serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage into the blockbuster as soon as possible to maintain the fast pace of the project.
Kelly said: "Also, you have to bear in mind that not only do we have to tell the story of what Eddie and Venom are now and what the dynamic is between them, but we also need to bring Carnage into this movie fairly early on, because that's who you come to see.
"We didn't want to push his arrival too late in the movie in order to have a longer runtime, and so we just told the story that we wanted to tell, in the amount of pages that we wanted to tell it in."
She concluded: "I think when you see it, you'll think actually this is the perfect amount of time for something that is this energetic."
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...