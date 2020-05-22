Kelly Clarkson is selling her $10 million Los Angeles mansion.

The 38-year-old singer and talk-show host is currently quarantining in Montana with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their children River, five, and Remington, four, during the Covid-19 lockdown and Kelly has decided to put her Encino, California, home on the market.

The lavish 10,000-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a huge kitchen, and a family room.

There is also a separate two-bedroom guest house, pool and spa, a pool deck with a dining area and an outdoor kitchen.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently claimed her life is ''insane'' at the moment because the children keep ''losing it'' over their school work and she's multitasking with work and chores.

Kelly said: ''Nine times out of 10, my kids are losing it 'cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It's super fun.

''And I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It's, like - it's the most insane thing ever, honestly.''

Fortunately, Kelly has found some relief to get her through.

She quipped: ''And I drink a bit of wine, but we're hanging in there, so it's good.''

The star admitted she's been finding it difficult feeling ''trapped'' at home and having to stay away from other people.

She said: ''Patience isn't a virtue that I hold. I like to stay passionate.

''I make jokes and I smile a lot and everything, especially with my show, too, 'cause we're doing 'The Voice' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' but it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that is used to living a schedule every day, there are lots of us that are so used to certain schedules and, like, man, just being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very kind of damaging thing to your psyche.''