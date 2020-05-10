Kehlani still cares about her ex-boyfriend YG.

The 'Good Life' singer insists she is still friendly with her former lover and she doesn't think their whirlwind romance was too fast.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, she said: ''I don't think it was too fast. He said I love you first. He's such as passionate person that I'll never take that away from him. When he cares about something, he cares about it.''

Kehlani confirmed she had split from YG in a track titled 'Konclusions'.

The 25-year-old star sings: ''I am making amends with myself / Forgive me for loving you / I took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly. Ignored all the signs / Yeah, it's true / And the immature me wishes that I could make him know / That you should be left alone.''

And Kehlani also confirmed on Twitter that she is ''single'' and also spoke of the fact she goes ''through normal s**t''.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote: ''I go thru normal s**t like everyone else. just under a spotlight. in front of people who don't know me to care about me, people who will say the worst because they don't prioritise or even remember my humanity. I know what i signed up for. it's all good. all i can do is evolve. I'm not afraid to stand in my truth at all times and be here chest out ten toes down in the good the bad and the ugly. thank you if you see me, it's all love if you don't.

''S**t happens. Life really happens. U Jus gotta stay pure and move with love and thank god you are one of the ones that do.(sic)''