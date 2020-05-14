Kehlani's pregnancy left her with ''super dry'' skin.

The 'Good Thing' hitmaker gave birth to her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, in March 2019, and says that whilst she suffered from ''breakouts'' during her pregnancy, her skin became ''a lot more dry'' after she gave birth.

She said: ''I started breaking out when I was pregnant, so I had to use something that would balance my hormones. I actually had to get an entirely new set of a skin routine because I was just breaking out everywhere.

''After I had my baby, I feel like my skin just got a lot more dry. I think it's just now bouncing back and getting back in the swing of things. But I'm hydrating a lot more internally, and doing a lot of hydrating sleeping masks.''

To combat her dry skin, Kehlani - who has Adeya with Javaughn Young-White - uses plenty of hydrating products in her skincare routine, including the PCA Skin creamy cleanser and a layer of hyaluronic acid serum, followed by a Korean beauty essence and an oil concoction to lock it all in.

She explained in a video for Vogue: ''The first step is a creamy cleanser. I like this a lot because I have really really dry skin, so I kind of need something that's hydrating and doesn't leave me feeling all tight and gross.

''Because I have dry skin, I have to make sure that I continuously keep layering hydration.''

The 25-year-old singer also uses Paula's Choice RESIST Barrier Repair Moisturiser which she describes as a ''barrier healer'', as she says she has ''problems'' with her ''skin barrier''.