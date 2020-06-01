Kehlani has had a string of non-famous girlfriends but no one has noticed.

The 25-year-old singer - who has 14-month-old daughter Adeya with musician Javaughn Young-White - defines herself as queer but admitted people tend to assume she's more attracted to men than women, which isn't necessarily the case.

In an interview with The Guardian, she said: ''People failed to realise that you can't name an article where I myself said, 'I am just the gayest girl there is, make me the gay queen of all the gays.'

''I've had girlfriends in front of people's faces, right under their noses, and they weren't famous and so nobody cared to make it public. So they automatically assume that I must like men more than women.''

The 'Toxic' singer also opened up on how lots of people make a lot of assumptions about her because of her face tattoos, which include a paper plane on her cheekbone the words 'Espiritu Libre' on her temple, and four dots under her eyes.

Kehlani says that others assume that she must have a fierce attitude because of the inkings when is actually ''pretty sensitive''.

She said: ''A lot of people think I'm a rapper. Or that I'm, 'F**k this and f**k that', and as 'F**k this' as I can be, I'm pretty sensitive.''

Kehlani spoke out about her sexuality and the people she is attracted two in a Twitter post she made two years ago.

She wrote: ''Not bi, not straight. I'm attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people.''