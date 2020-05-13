Kehlani feels ''far away'' from marriage - as she isn't used to ''positive love''.

The 25-year-old singer is ''used to baby daddies not being around'' and ''arguments and fights'' in relationships that she found it really hard to understand what love is.

She said: ''I have one married couple in my family and it's my grandpa and his wife, and it's still kind of a relationship that ... still feels far away to me. I'm used to single moms. I'm used to baby daddies not being around. I'm used to arguments and fights and people not talking to each other and people having mass secrets. I'm not used to positive love. So it took me a long time to learn what positive love is.''

However, the 'Good Life' singer - who recently split from rapper YG - feels each relationship has helped her grow.

She added: ''Each relationship I went through, I feel like I took a brick from it and put it into my house.mIf I did not learn those lessons, no matter how hard they were, I wouldn't be the person that I am right now.''

And Kehlani recalled a particular past relationship, as she spoke about how love doesn't have to be ''difficult''.

She shared to the May issue of Teen Vogue magazine: ''I felt like I had to clean up a mess. There were multiple breakups in that relationship. There were so many times I walked away for reasons that I got cheered on at the house. Like, 'You go, girl.' Even before a big, giant incident, there were little things that I feel like I did make a lot of progress in my last relationship compared to my others ...

''Love doesn't have to be difficult and it doesn't have to hurt to measure how much and how good and how deep it is. We grew up getting taught the ride-or-die mentality.''