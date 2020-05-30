Andy Cohen has rehomed his dog Wacha amid fears for his son's safety.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host has revealed he has made the decision to give his beagle-foxhound mix to a second family seven years after he adopted the pooch, because ''some occasional random signs of aggression'' have made him worry for the wellbeing of his 15-month-old son Benjamin.

Andy wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself playing with his pup: ''I've put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed.

''Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.

''After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha. (sic)''

The 51-year-old television host says Wacha is now ''thriving'' with a new family whom Andy knows, and insists he plans on visiting his dog as much as possible.

He added: ''The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home.

''I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring... and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him - let's be honest, when don't I think of him - it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha. (sic)''