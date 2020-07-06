Eli Mizrahi has praised Kate Moss' work ethic.

The 46-year-old supermodel agreed to appear in the campaign for the Lebanese designer's latest Mônot collection, which was shot in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, and he revealed Kate was the first on set and the last to leave the photoshoot.

He told Vogue Arabia: ''I didn't have a million bucks for this campaign. But you never know until you try. I had my little army of supporters; Carine Roitfeld was on board, and I convinced the talent that they would look back on this moment - 24 hours in Al Ula - as something special. Kate Moss not only came, but she was the first one on set at 5am and the last to leave.''

Along with Kate, the campaign - which was shot by photographers Luigi and Iango - also features Mariacarla Boscono, Candice Swanepoel, Jourdan Dunn, Amber Valletta, Xiao Wen, and Alek Wek.

And despite featuring a number of famous faces in the campaign, Mizrahi admitted he doesn't want his brand to be accessible to the masses.

He said: ''Anyone with a good eye can make a beautiful dress. But that's not going to get you far--there's marketing and distribution, which I intend to limit as I don't want Mônot accessible to everyone.

''For me, as a Lebanese, I grew up in Monaco, lived in New York and Ibiza - I don't want to be in a box. I'm, a designer and I'm a risk taker, and I'm very happy.''