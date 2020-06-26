Kate Ferdinand believes she will always ''struggle'' with anxiety.

The 29-year-old star - who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Rio Ferdinand - has said her battle with her mental health is something that ''comes and goes'', but Kate doesn't believe it will ever go away completely, and so is taking steps to ''manage'' it instead.

She said: ''I think anxiety, personally for me, is something that will always be there, it comes and goes. Sometimes it's heightened, sometimes it's not high. I think that's for me, just more on a daily basis it will be different.

''It has been here in lockdown but it passes, I just think it's something that I will struggle with but I've got to learn how to manage it.

''I think for some people it would be super high in lockdown just because of the change and not being able to see friends and family. Feeling trapped, that sort of thing.

''But for me, it comes and goes from week-to-week sort of thing and different levels.''

And Kate says exercise has been a big help in lowering her stress levels, especially if it means she can have ''half an hour'' to herself.

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star - who is stepmother to Rio's three kids, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, from his marriage to late wife Rebecca - added: ''Fitness, walking, just taking some time to myself. I'm an only child, so I'm used to being on my own. Sometimes even just going for a walk on your own, having a half hour to yourself.

''I have a method of tapping on your pressure points, which helps calms you down. It's loads of little things that I've learnt along the years that I use to help me. I think everyone is different but that is what I use.''

Kate also says Rio and his children have been joining her on some of her walks, and have learned to appreciate the ''little things'' during their time in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ''We've been going on walks. We always did go on walks but more family walks with the dogs. We've really enjoyed doing that.

''I feel like sometimes it's the little things that are actually sometimes the most enjoyable. So going on nice long walks and just spending time together as a family and making time to do things.''