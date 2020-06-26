Kate Ferdinand is ''taking it easy'' amidst her pregnancy.

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star is so excited to be expecting her first child with her husband Rio Ferdinand and when it comes to exercise, Kate is keen to take things at a ''slower pace''.

Speaking about her exercise regime now she is pregnant, she said: ''We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn't always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you're moving more than you're sitting, you still feel good ... I think you have to be really careful, take advice form professionals. I definitely don't think it can stay the same, it has definitely changed. I'm working out at a lot slower pace and taking it easy, listening to my body really.''

Kate has also retreated off social media to enjoy time with her husband and her stepchildren - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia.

She added of her approach to social media: ''At the moment, I'm a bit quiet on social media, I'm just enjoying my time with the family and things like that before lockdown goes crazy again.''

And Kate can't wait for lockdown to be eased as she is looking forward to ''start doing a few more things that she enjoys''.

Speaking about lockdown, she told the Mail Online: ''I'm really glad it's loosened up, I've enjoyed it to a certain extent. At the beginning it was great, I was getting loads of jobs done. Up until the last month or so, I've found it a bit draining and difficult just with the homeschooling and keeping on top of everything. We are so glad things are getting back to normal, people can get back to their sports and stuff like that. We can start doing a few more things that we enjoy.''