Kate Ferdinand feels more like herself when she exercises.

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star - who is expecting her first child with her husband Rio Ferdinand - enjoys exercising throughout her pregnancy as it has helped her feel more like her old self and she loves the consistency.

She shared of her exercise routine: ''Hey guys, had so many messages about me working out so thought I would give you a little update ... I know I've been a bit slack on here recently, I've been enjoying phone free time. I know I say this all the time, but it is quite mental for me

''I've found especially whilst being pregnant the gym helps me to feel like 'me' as much as I can. Being pregnant for the first time there is a lot of unknowns so it's nice to have some form of consistency where possible.''

And Kate is still trying to work out three times a week.

Writing on her Instagram story, she added: ''Still getting through my workouts, approx three times a week and a lot less intense. I've been really listening to my body and if I feel like I need to rest and take it easy I do.''

Meanwhile, Kate previously insisted she is ''taking it easy'' amidst her pregnancy and is keen to take things at a ''slower pace''.

Speaking about her exercise regime now she is pregnant, she said recently: ''We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn't always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you're moving more than you're sitting, you still feel good ... I think you have to be really careful, take advice form professionals. I definitely don't think it can stay the same, it has definitely changed. I'm working out at a lot slower pace and taking it easy, listening to my body really.''