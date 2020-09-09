Kate Ferdinand is having a baby boy.

The former 'TOWIE' star - who is married to retired footballer Rio and pregnant with their first child - revealed the exciting news as she shared photos from a gender reveal party held at their home.

The loved up couple can be seen hugging in the snaps, while Kate's stepkids - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia - are cheering them on.

Joking about their male-heavy household, she shared three blue heart emojis alongside the snap and wrote on Instagram: ''..... it's a boy... me and tia are outnumbered (sic)''

Proud dad Rio shared the same pictures, and captioned them: ''It's a BOY!!! The Boys ruling this house #love (sic)''

The happy pair - who got married last year - announced they are expecting a baby together back in June.

Kate shared an adorable video of the moment they told the kids she was pregnant.

She said at the time: ''The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier ... every time I watch this is makes me cry, the best reaction.

''Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you.''

Rio added alongside the same clip: ''We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!

''@kateferdinand I can't wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though.''

Kate recently admitted she has been ''losing her mind'' during her pregnancy as she doesn't know how she feels from day to day.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I've been pretty quiet on here recently. Honestly, I've just been so exhausted I don't know whether I'm coming or going ... how I've been feeling has been changing daily so I've found it hard to share anything because I don't really know how I feel myself ... any other pregnant women feeling the same? Or am I losing my mind?? (sic)''