Karamo Brown quietly split from Ian Jordan three months ago.

The 'Queer Eye' star had been in a relationship with Ian for 10 years and engaged since 2018, but decided to go their separate ways earlier this year because they were so ''distracted'' that communication broke down between them.

He said: ''[Our wedding] was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago.

''We were distracted by so much - with the kids, and our careers - that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?' ''

Karamo - who is father to sons Jason, 23, and Chris, 20 - says he and Ian initially tried to fix their romance by going to counselling, but ultimately decided they would be happier apart.

He added: ''We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' - it was like, we have a family and a home. How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counselling, we did a lot of things.

''But eventually, I was like, 'This is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important?' And once I made that decision, I said, you know, 'We are going to have to break up.' ''

The 39-year-old star insists there was ''no cheating'' involved in the split, and says he and his former fiancé are still ''good friends''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he explained: ''It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends. I'm lying. I'm not ready to move on that quick. I'm not ready.''