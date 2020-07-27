Kansai Yamamoto has died.

The 76-year-old Japanese fashion designer, who was renowned for his collaboration with David Bowie, passed away last week after battling acute myeloid leukemia.

A statement on his Instagram page read: ''It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kansai Yamamoto has passed away on 21 July, 2020 due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was 76 years old.

''As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion towards creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy to see you again.

'''Human energy is limitless' was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter hard the situation.

''We sincerely would like to thank you all for supporting Kansai for so many years.''

The statement added that his fashion brand's first online streaming event will go ahead as planned at the end of the month.

It read: '''Nippon Genki Project 2020 Super Energy', our first online streaming event planned on 31 July will be conducted as scheduled. We deeply regret that Kansai cannot join us on the day, but we would like to deliver his passion and dream in the best way possible.

''To all persons concerned, we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the sudden situation and ask for your kind understanding.

''Again, we would like to convey our sincere thanks for your warm support. Your thoughts and sympathies to the family and those who were close to him would be appreciated.''

Yamamoto's daughter Mirai wrote on Instagram: ''On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

''In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life.

''He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead.

''I want to thank everyone who has touched my father's life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist.

''I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto's spirit of ''Genki'' to the world. Sincerely, Mirai Yamamoto.''

The designer's funeral has already taken place, although a public farewell may be held at a later date.