Kane Brown had to be rescued by the police after getting lost on his own property.

The 26-year-old singer has admitted via social media that his efforts to explore his 30-acre home alongside some friends almost turned into a disaster and the police ultimately needed to be called in to help rescue them.

Kane - who has daughter Kingsley, nine months, with wife Katelyn Jae - wrote on Facebook: ''Someone help! I'm lost... ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me.

''I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I'll be 30 minutes. I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees.

''I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can't drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn't about to leave them.

''So I called my last resort. Ryan Upchurch who lives in the area. He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. (sic)''

The country star subsequently explained that there were ''four other friends riding around in a CanAm and they start getting shot at'' - although it wasn't clear where the shots were coming from.

Kane said that one of the group was an asthma sufferer and was starting to ''freak out'', so they decided to call the police to rescue them.

His post continued: ''The cops arrive and here the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out. That's the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better (sic)''

Kane decided to clarify what happened after recently admitting to getting lost in his own yard.

He told 'Extra': ''We got lost for seven hours. We have 30 acres, and it's all woods. And we made our own trail.

''And it started raining, and it started getting dark, and we started running out of gas, and we couldn't find our trail back. We live by all these cliffs, so everywhere we tried to go and we thought we were getting somewhere, we'd run into a drop off.

''So we ran into a drop off, so we ended up having to call the cops, and walking down.''