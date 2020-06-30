Kaitlynn Carter has vowed to keep her love life out of the spotlight following her public breakup with Miley Cyrus.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star dated Miley for several months in 2019 before they split in September that year, and has now said the experience of dating and breaking up in the spotlight has put her off the experience for life.

She confessed: ''What I've really realised is now with dating, I'm super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, 'That's the last time I'm doing a public thing.' ''

Kaitlynn doesn't blame the 'Mother's Daughter' hitmaker for the publicity of their romance though, as she admits they both tried to keep their relationship private.

She added: ''We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is. It's so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too ... It's so rough. But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that.''

The 31-year-old beauty also confirmed she is seeing someone new, but doesn't want to announce his name to the world just yet as she wants to take things ''really slow'' for as long as possible.

She said: ''With the person that I've been seeing recently, I'm trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place. We're not boyfriend/girlfriend.''

And Kaitlynn - who was married to Brody Jenner before they split in 2019, shortly before her romance with Miley - also spoke about her sexuality, saying she doesn't feel ''pressured to justify'' the gender of the person she's dating.

Speaking to Nick Viall for his 'The Viall Files' podcast, she explained: ''I don't put that pressure on myself. Whoever I want to date, is who I want to date. Honestly, it's been interesting to find who I am attracted to.

''I do feel there's this attitude when someone dates a woman one time that maybe it was just an experiment. People will put that on you ... I find that pretty frustrating. I don't think the labels are what matters.''