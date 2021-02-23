K-Pop girl group aespa have been named Givenchy brand ambassadors.

The South Korean four-piece - comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - will showcase the luxury fashion house's upcoming collections and designs by the brand’s Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams, throughout 2021.

Williams said: “When I first met aespa, I was overwhelmed by the energy each member had. I felt that as a group and individually, Karina, Giselle, Winter AND Ningning have strong individuality and style that naturally fit with Givenchy. aespa’s fashion is their own individual color in and of itself."

It marks the first time a K-Pop group has been named a brand ambassador for Givenchy, as well as a whole group being the face of the company.

The girls said: “We are delighted to be able to work with Matthew, the new Creative Director at Givenchy. We will make our best effort to showcase various sides and activities as we start a new chapter with Givenchy.”

Meanwhile, the ambassador news comes after a number of celebrities - including Kendall Jenner and Playboi Cartier - styled themselves for Williams' spring collection for the fashion house.

He said: “My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them. In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: They’re the ones who bring the clothes to life.”

Kendall opted for a second-skin red top and high-waisted trousers, teamed with a gold Antigona bag, while rapper Playboi opted for a mesh tank top and a leather bomber.

The stunning campaign was shot by photographer Heji Shin.

The spring collection is Matthew's first campaign with the label after he was named Creative Director of Givenchy women's and men's collections in June 2020.