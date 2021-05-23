US President Joe Biden has revealed he is a K-Pop fan.
The 78-year-old politician revealed during a White House meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he is a big fan of Korean popular music, whose artists include BTS and Blackpink.
He said: “Our people, our people-to-people and cultural connections are only growing.
“K-pop fans are universal. I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway I’ll get back to that later.”
Meanwhile, BTS recently broke their own record for most YouTube views in the first 24-hours of release with their new English-language single 'Butter' by hitting 113 million views.
It also hit number one on the US iTunes chart within just two hours of its debut.
The group have called the song their "summer anthem" with RM telling Billboard: "While 'Dynamite' was an upbeat, kind of like a disco-pop [track] that we tried to give hope to global listeners in the middle of the pandemic, 'Butter,' you know, it's summer.
"It's very, kind of like seasoning. It's also a more upbeat, fresh dance-pop track, like more like a summer anthem. Just all the positive vibes and upbeat energy. That's it. That's what 'Butter's about."
