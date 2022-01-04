Justin Hartley wants to make a 'This Is Us' movie every year.

The 44-year-old actor is set to say goodbye to his alter ego Kevin Peterson and the rest of his fictional family when the NBC drama series ends after its upcoming sixth season, but he'd love to reunite with his co-stars annually to revisit their beloved characters on the big screen.

He told 'Access Hollywood': "I am down for a 'This Is Us' movie, I love these cats. I would do a trilogy movie, I really would. I would do a movie every year with these guys."

Justin isn't the only 'This Is Us' star who is keen to see a movie spin-off.

His co-star Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, previously said: "We totally could. And that's something, actually, I could definitely see them promoting it. Like, we've seen the 'Sex and the City' joints, there's an 'Entourage' joint, if they can do it, why the hell not?"

And Mandy Moore, who portrays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, admitted she would be "game to do anything" that would have her back on camera with her beloved co-stars.

She said: "We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn't they just end five, six, seven years ago? Are we going to be doing 'This Is Us' the reboot in six years? I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here."

Milo Ventimiglia - who portrays late patriarch Jack Pearson - previously predicted "everybody" would be "crying" when the show wraps filming for good.

He said: “I think everybody's aware and understands and is hopefully soaking it up the way I'm soaking it up.

"Everybody is going to be crying [by the end].

“It hasn't gotten emotional yet. I'm sure it will. I'm sure there's going to be plenty of tears. I think everybody's going to be crying…

"Sterling can't do anything but cry on the show. Chrissy Metz cries. Mandy Moore gets emotional."

However, Milo won't be expecting tears from Justin Hartley, who plays the adult incantation of Jack's son Kevin Pearson.

He added: "Justin Hartley? Don't see a tear coming out of that man's eyes… Justin is fun-spirited, always trying to keep people up and laughing.”