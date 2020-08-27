Justin Hartley is to star in 'The Noel Diary'.

The 43-year-old actor will lead the cast of the Netflix project, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Richard Paul Evans. He will be joined by Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams.

The book follows best-selling author Jacob Turner as he returns at home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's affairs. He ends up discovering a diary that could hold secrets to his past and that of Rachel - a young woman on a mysterious journey of her own.

Jacob and Rachel embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and find a future that is totally unexpected.

'Father of the Bride' director Charles Shyer is helming the movie, which is being produced by Timothy O. Johnson, Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack.

Justin plays the role of Kevin Pearson in TV series 'This Is Us', which is set to return for a fifth season. Creator Dan Fogelman revealed how the family drama will tackle the issue of the coronavirus pandemic ''head on'' and ''very proud'' of the efforts of the writers.

Replying to fan questions as part of Deadline's 'Contenders Television: The Nominees' series, including whether they will ''address Covid in the present day'', he posted: ''Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry)

''- Not sure yet on production start.

''- Not sure when new eps will air.

''- Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.''