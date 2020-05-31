Justin Hartley is reportedly romancing Sofia Pernas.

The 'This Is Us' star and the 30-year-old actress - who worked together on 'The Young and the Restless' - are believed to be ''newly dating'' and ''enjoying their time together'', following pictures that surfaced this week of the pair kissing.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[Justin and Sofia] are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren't romantic.''

The rumoured new romance comes amid Justin's divorce from Chrishell Stause, and the insider claims Chrishell ''is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on''.

Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell in November after two years of marriage, in paperwork that listed their date of separation as July 8 2019.

But when Chrishell filed her response papers, she claimed they had split on November 22, the same day Justin entered his paperwork.

Chrishell - who married Justin in October 2017 after three years of dating - is seeking spousal support, though in the 43-year-old actor's filing, he stated he didn't want to pay spousal support and also requested his former partner pay her own attorney fees.

At the time of their split, friends were left confused as the former couple had been spotted publicly together many times since July and attended a pre-Golden Globes party together just a week before Justin - who has a 15-year-old daughter with ex-wife Lindsay Koman - submitted his filing.

A source previously said: ''People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks.

''Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.''