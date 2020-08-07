Justin Hartley is reportedly ''irritated'' by his estranged wife Chrishell Stause's public comments about their ongoing divorce.

The 'This Is Us' star split from Chrishell in November last year, and in a new episode of Netflix reality show 'Selling Sunset' which premiered on Friday (07.08.20), Chrishell claimed Justin told her he had filed for divorce over text.

Chrishell also said Justin told her they were getting divorced just 45 minutes before the news went public, and now the 43-year-old actor is believed to be upset with his estranged wife's claims.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said. He's irritated that she's airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it's her choice of what is put out there.''

The update comes after a clip from the reality show was shared on Thursday (06.08.20), which showed Chrishell breaking down in tears as she discussed the collapse of her marriage.

She told co-star Mary Fitzgerald: ''I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.''

Chrishell, 39, slammed Justin for making an ''impulsive'' decision about the future of their relationship, and claimed she didn't have time to prepare from the onslaught of questions from their fans who ''want answers''.

She added: ''Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f****** want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. ... In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it.

''If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?''

When Justin filed for divorce, he cited irreconcilable differences for their split, and stated they had gone their separate ways on 8 July 2019, despite having been seen together on a number of occasions after that date.

And in Chrishell's response filing, she listed their date of separation as 22 November 2019 - the same day Justin submitted his petition for divorce.