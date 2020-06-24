Justin and Hailey Bieber are talking ''more and more'' about starting a family, as sources say they are getting serious about having children.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are talking ''more and more'' about starting a family.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker and the 23-year-old model have been married since September 2018, and it has now been claimed they're discussing having children together, as sources say the topic has become a ''very real conversation'' for the happy couple.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.''
Justin, 26, and Hailey have been vocal about wanting to start a family together in the past, with the singer hinting ''babies'' were in their future in his birthday tribute to Hailey in November last year.
He wrote at the time: ''Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday. The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES. (sic)''
And a few months before, he had spoken about his desire to go on ''daddy daughter dates'', but insisted he wasn't ''hinting at'' anything.
Posting a picture of himself and Hailey on a date in July 2019, he said: ''Love dates with you baby. One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! (sic)''
Hailey has also suggested she's ready for kids too, as following the pair's nuptials in 2018, the model said having a family was a ''closer reality'' now that she's married.
Speaking in December 2018, she said: ''I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...