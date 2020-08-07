Justin and Hailey Bieber have been ''getting to know each other deeper'' over the last few months.

The 26-year-old singer's tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but he and his 23-year-old wife - who he married almost two years ago - have used their extra time together to strengthen their marriage and build their connection.

Reflecting on their summer during a PaleyFest LA virtual panel discussion, Hailey quipped: ''Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that.''

Justin added: ''We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September.

''We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.''

But the couple haven't just stayed at home for the whole time.

Justin revealed: ''We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing.''

Hailey added: ''It's just the two of us.''

Elsewhere on the panel, the 'Sorry' singer insisted he had no regrets about opening up about his issues with depression and anxiety on his and Hailey's YouTube series 'Seasons' and feels it is an ''honour'' to be frank as he hopes it will help others.

He said: ''I feel like it's my honour to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides, to say, 'If Justin with all these things -- money and fame and all this stuff -- still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone.' ''

Hailey recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to Justin has made her feel like ''less of a woman''.

Asked how they ''manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship,'' she admitted: ''It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves.''