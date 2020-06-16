'Jurassic World: Dominion' will reportedly become the first movie to resume filming in the UK next month.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' is to resume filming by ''early-mid July'' in the UK.
The Colin Trevorrow-directed movie - which is slated for release in 2021 - will reportedly become the first major production to shoot on British soil since the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets.
Universal confirmed that the flick will enter pre-production next week and will recommence filming on July 6.
An executive at the firm told Deadline: ''The plan is for us to be shooting early-mid July.''
They insisted that they will go ''above and beyond'' to ensure they ''create a safe environment'' for the actors and crew, at any cost, and they are confident that there will only be a ''limited delay in production''.
The source added: ''Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home.
''We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment.
''Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety.
''We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.''
The latest instalment in the sci-fi franchise started shooting in Canada at the top end of the year, before Covid-19 hit.
It was intended for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard - who will reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively - to film at Pinewood Studios in London, but those plans were firmly halted due to lockdown.
Original stars Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm) and Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) were also unable to reunite on set.
Meanwhile, producer Frank Marshall recently teased that the film will mark the ''start of a new era''
The filmmaker insisted it isn't being planned as the conclusion of the money-spinning franchise.
Asked about the upcoming movie, he said: ''It's the start of a new era.''
The producer also revealed how he sees the series extending into the future.
He explained: ''The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.''
Meanwhile, Sam recently revealed he is already looking forward to getting back on the set of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
The veteran actor said of lockdown: ''Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every other actor in the world right now, I'm not working. Dammit.
''But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actors and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie. That rare privilege.''
