Filming on 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been paused for two weeks due to positive coronavirus tests.

Colin Trevorrow, the movie's director, took to Twitter to reveal there had been "a few" positive test results, and while those involved tested negative "shortly after", the production is being halted for a fortnight as a result of health and safety guidelines.

He tweeted: "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. (sic)"

Trevorrow didn't give any other details, such as whether the positive tests were for cast or crew members.

It comes just a day after another blow for the dinosaur motion picture.

Universal have pushed the release date back a whole year to June 10, 2022, after the film was due to drop on June 11, 2021.

Trevorrow broke the news on Twitter, writing: "For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. (sic)"

The movie will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire respectively, as well as the original cast members Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Satler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).

Filming on the motion picture was halted in mid-March, among many others, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But shooting resumed in the UK in July, amid new health and safety protocols as a result of the pandemic.