'Jurassic World: Dominion' director Colin Trevorrow has revealed filming on the movie has been halted for two weeks after "a few" positive coronavirus tests on set.
Filming on 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been paused for two weeks due to positive coronavirus tests.
Colin Trevorrow, the movie's director, took to Twitter to reveal there had been "a few" positive test results, and while those involved tested negative "shortly after", the production is being halted for a fortnight as a result of health and safety guidelines.
He tweeted: "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. (sic)"
Trevorrow didn't give any other details, such as whether the positive tests were for cast or crew members.
It comes just a day after another blow for the dinosaur motion picture.
Universal have pushed the release date back a whole year to June 10, 2022, after the film was due to drop on June 11, 2021.
Trevorrow broke the news on Twitter, writing: "For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. (sic)"
The movie will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire respectively, as well as the original cast members Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Satler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).
Filming on the motion picture was halted in mid-March, among many others, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But shooting resumed in the UK in July, amid new health and safety protocols as a result of the pandemic.
The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
Here are the five most anticipated releases for the next month.
From Everything Everything to Idles, it's been a great month for music.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...