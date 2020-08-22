Josh O'Connor wanted to be a footballer when he was younger, but eventually turned to acting after falling in love with drama classes.
Josh O'Connor wanted to be a footballer.
The 30-year-old actor has made a name for himself starring in Netflix's hit series 'The Crown' as Prince Charles, but has said it was never his dream to become an actor, as he originally wanted to play football professionally.
He is quoted by Britain's Esquire magazine as saying he ''wanted to be a footballer'' when he was in school, but the publication claims he changed his mind when he attended a drama class with a new teacher on board.
Josh's previous drama teacher had made the class do musicals which the actor had ''no interest in'', but his new teacher, named Mr Strachan, had a more serious approach.
The 'God's Own Country' star added: ''I wanted to pretend to be someone and make it as real as possible. Weird for a kid, I guess.
''It was amazing. [My teacher] was talking about Brecht. I'd never heard of Brecht! Or Stanislavski. All these people who took acting seriously. It wasn't just about movie stars. It could be political. It could be important and artistic.''
Josh eventually landed a spot at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he once again found himself begging the teachers to spend more time on serious acting, and less time on dance and singing.
He said: ''I was a pain in the a***. Too big for my boots, probably.''
When he graduated in 2011, Josh struggled to find work as an actor, and was upholding three jobs to pay the rent on a house he was staying in with nine friends from drama school.
Three years later, the tide began to turn when he landed a ''tiny bit'' in 'Peaky Blinders', before eventually getting his big break on 'The Durrells'.
He told Esquire: ''I'd just done a play at the Donmar, and it wasn't mad money but by my standards it was kind of great, and I went straight into a tiny bit, like six lines, on 'Peaky Blinders', and from there I went from job to job for about three years.''
The September/October issue of Esquire UK is on sale now, and the full interview with Josh O'Connor can be found at https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a33572612/josh-oconnor-interview-the-crown/
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.