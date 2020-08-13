'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor doesn't ''know anything'' about the Royal Family.

The 30-year-old actor stars as Prince Charles in the hit Netflix drama, and although he's become well known for his depiction of the heir to the throne, he doesn't actually know any details about the iconic family.

Josh says his ignorance is bliss, because it means he'll never accidentally say something about the ''real royal family'' whilst discussing the dramatised series.

Speaking to the September/October issue of Esquire UK, he explained: ''It's quite useful, because if anyone tries to trick you into saying anything about the real royal family, I can't, because I don't know anything. When we went over to the Golden Globes, people were asking us about Harry and Meghan and I had to say, 'I don't know what you're talking about'. Because I really don't.''

And whilst he isn't interested in the real Royal Family, he's more than happy to play out the ''juicy stuff'' on screen.

Referencing a popular scene from the show in which Charles admits he ''cannot be fully alive'' until his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away, Josh said: ''For me, that's the juicy stuff. The question of having to wait for your mum to die in order for your life to have meaning, and what that means for a young man. It's just bizarre. Charles doesn't necessarily want power, but until she dies, what the hell is he doing? What is his existence? He has no purpose.''

Josh also believes the ''politics of family'' is what makes 'The Crown' so popular with audiences.

He added: ''Like all great television shows, in my opinion, it's about family, and the politics of family. And that's what's interesting. Yes, all the costumes and the big houses and the quality of the cinematography and the music and the score, all that is amazing. But ultimately, at its heart, it is 'Succession', it's 'The Sopranos', it's about family, the nastiness and competitiveness and the love and insecurity, and all the things that we love to see play out. That's what makes it successful.''

