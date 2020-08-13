'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor doesn't ''know anything'' about the Royal Family, despite starring as Prince Charles in the Netflix drama.
'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor doesn't ''know anything'' about the Royal Family.
The 30-year-old actor stars as Prince Charles in the hit Netflix drama, and although he's become well known for his depiction of the heir to the throne, he doesn't actually know any details about the iconic family.
Josh says his ignorance is bliss, because it means he'll never accidentally say something about the ''real royal family'' whilst discussing the dramatised series.
Speaking to the September/October issue of Esquire UK, he explained: ''It's quite useful, because if anyone tries to trick you into saying anything about the real royal family, I can't, because I don't know anything. When we went over to the Golden Globes, people were asking us about Harry and Meghan and I had to say, 'I don't know what you're talking about'. Because I really don't.''
And whilst he isn't interested in the real Royal Family, he's more than happy to play out the ''juicy stuff'' on screen.
Referencing a popular scene from the show in which Charles admits he ''cannot be fully alive'' until his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away, Josh said: ''For me, that's the juicy stuff. The question of having to wait for your mum to die in order for your life to have meaning, and what that means for a young man. It's just bizarre. Charles doesn't necessarily want power, but until she dies, what the hell is he doing? What is his existence? He has no purpose.''
Josh also believes the ''politics of family'' is what makes 'The Crown' so popular with audiences.
He added: ''Like all great television shows, in my opinion, it's about family, and the politics of family. And that's what's interesting. Yes, all the costumes and the big houses and the quality of the cinematography and the music and the score, all that is amazing. But ultimately, at its heart, it is 'Succession', it's 'The Sopranos', it's about family, the nastiness and competitiveness and the love and insecurity, and all the things that we love to see play out. That's what makes it successful.''
The September/October issue of Esquire UK is on sale now, and the full interview with Josh O'Connor can be found at https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a33572612/josh-oconnor-interview-the-crown/
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.