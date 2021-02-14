Josephine Jobert has revealed she dreams of becoming a Bond girl.
Josephine Jobert wants to be a Bond girl.
The 35-year-old actress – whose cousin Eva Green appeared in ‘Casino Royale’ – would love to be a part of the franchise and even saves messages from fans who think she’d be a great fit so she can show them to casting directors if she ever gets the opportunity.
She said: “I’d love it. It’s so funny – and I’m not making this up – I receive so many messages from people and fans who say to me, ‘You should be the next Bond girl.’
“It’s something that happens pretty often and I screenshot every single message.
“I have to keep them in case I meet the casting director and I can say, ‘Look at this.’“
The ‘Death in Paradise’ star is also writing a film of her own and hopes it will take Hollywood by storm.
She said: “I’m writing something with my mother, a movie blockbuster – we’re dreaming big.
“We’re going to keep writing together and we’ll see.”
The French actress almost gave up on her dreams when she was younger after some harsh criticism from a modelling agent.
She told HELLO! magazine: “I actually wanted to be a model when I was younger.
“My mum took me to a modelling agency and the woman there was a bit rude. She said I wasn’t photogenic and I’d never be able to be on stage.
“My mum was shocked but she said to me a few years ago that she would like to find that person again and say, ‘Be careful what you say to young teenagers because my daughter is an actress and she’s on screen.’
“Acting was pretty natural to me because I have a cousin and mum, stepdad – everybody’s in the industry, either in front of the camera or behind.
“For me, that’s the way life has always been.”
If you're struggling to express your feelings, finding it difficult to choose a gesture, a gift or even a card for the object of your desire then...
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.