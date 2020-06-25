'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski is set to helm a reboot of the disaster movie 'Twister'.
Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a reboot of 'Twister'.
According to Variety, the 46-year-old filmmaker is in talks with Universal to helm a remake of the 1996 movie, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a married couple who team up to chase tornadoes so they can put a weather alert system in the path of deadly twisters.
The new project will be produced by Frank Marshall, who has worked on both the 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jason Bourne' franchises, while Universal are said to be meeting with writers to pen the screenplay.
The original movie was helmed by 'Speed' director Jan De Bont with Steven Spielberg serving as an executive producer.
Kosinski is directing the long-awaited sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick' and previously helmed 'Tron: Legacy', the follow-up to the 1982 sci-fi classic.
A third movie in the 'Tron' series has yet to come to fruition but Kosinski feels the popularity of the franchise means it could still be made.
He said: ''There's always been an interest since 'Legacy' (for a sequel). There's always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story.
''Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of... it's all about timing and the right elements and everything's got to come together for a movie to happen. I think it's possible and I think it's worthy of it. I think there's enough ideas in the franchise, and the fact that it is so unique and nothing else looks or sounds like it, that 'Tron' story. There is, I think, a future for the franchise and I hope they keep making them.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
A gently comical undertone makes this thriller even creepier than expected, bolstered by sharp writing...
Based on a true story, this is one of those relentlessly uplifting Disney movies that...
Lou Bloom is a hard-working budding journalist whose deep obsession with his career has rendered...
A smarter-than-expected script turns this noisy sci-fi action movie into something remarkably entertaining. A-list stars,...
Sports agent JB Bernstein was once incredibly successful in his field, but now there's a...
JB Bernstein is a sports agent who may outwardly look successful, but is struggling to...
Major William Cage is a soldier who is thrust into an impossible battle when the...
This starry drama has documentary realism going for it, although without a single well-developed character...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...