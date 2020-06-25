Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a reboot of 'Twister'.

According to Variety, the 46-year-old filmmaker is in talks with Universal to helm a remake of the 1996 movie, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a married couple who team up to chase tornadoes so they can put a weather alert system in the path of deadly twisters.

The new project will be produced by Frank Marshall, who has worked on both the 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jason Bourne' franchises, while Universal are said to be meeting with writers to pen the screenplay.

The original movie was helmed by 'Speed' director Jan De Bont with Steven Spielberg serving as an executive producer.

Kosinski is directing the long-awaited sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick' and previously helmed 'Tron: Legacy', the follow-up to the 1982 sci-fi classic.

A third movie in the 'Tron' series has yet to come to fruition but Kosinski feels the popularity of the franchise means it could still be made.

He said: ''There's always been an interest since 'Legacy' (for a sequel). There's always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story.

''Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of... it's all about timing and the right elements and everything's got to come together for a movie to happen. I think it's possible and I think it's worthy of it. I think there's enough ideas in the franchise, and the fact that it is so unique and nothing else looks or sounds like it, that 'Tron' story. There is, I think, a future for the franchise and I hope they keep making them.''