Jorja Smith has announced her upcoming collection, 'Be Right Back', and released the new track, 'Gone'.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has unveiled her first project since her 2019 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, ‘Lost & Found’, which is due out on May 14.

'Be Right Back' is not an album, instead a bunch of songs which the star felt needed to be heard.

Jorja - who is set to co-headline All Points East festival on August 27 with London Grammar - explained in a statement: "It’s called 'Be Right Back' because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it.

“If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

New single, 'Gone', joins last month's track, 'Addicted', on the upcoming release.

Speaking of the latest song, she said: “There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others.

“I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

The eight-track project also features Shaybo on 'Bussdown'.

Meanwhile, Jorja recently admitted she wishes she had a stage name so she could "differentiate" herself from her on-stage persona.

The 'Don't Watch Me Cry' singer loves being on stage but admits she wishes she could "switch off" from her famous life from time to time and regrets not choosing a different moniker for performances.

She said: "I don’t like anything outside my house. I like being on stage but that’s all I like. I don’t like anything else. I love everyone, but I just like being by myself.

"That’s why I used to go home quickly after school. I thought, why the f*** didn’t I change my name? Why did I give myself my actual government name? I can’t switch off. There’s nothing to differentiate. But I don’t know what the difference would be? Maybe I wouldn’t be Jorja Smith?"

The ‘Be Right Back’ track-listing is:

1. ‘Addicted’

2. ‘Gone’

3. ‘Bussdown’ (feat. Shaybo)

4. ‘Time’

5. ‘Home’

6. ‘Burn’

7. ‘Digging’

8. ‘Weekend’