Jordyn Woods has credited her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson with allowing her to ''become who she is today''.

The 23-year-old model fell out with her best friend Kylie Jenner when she was reported to have locked lips with Tristan at a party in early 2019, whilst he was still in a relationship with Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

And although Jordyn feels regret that ''people were hurt'' by the incident, she's thankful to have been able to get back on her feet.

She said: ''I'm happy that I was able to become who I am today. I'm not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love.''

Jordyn also opened up on being publicly shamed for her and Tristan's actions, as she was left feeling as though she had ''no-one'' to turn to.

She added: ''I felt like I had no-one. You take everything you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing, and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel.''

But now, Jordyn has learned to ''let go'' of the shame she felt at the time.

Speaking to Natalie Manuel on her YouTube show, 'Now with Natalie', she explained: ''It's easy to beat yourself for things you could have done differently. But you can't hold onto what you could've or should've done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go.''

Meanwhile, Jordyn has managed to find love after the scandal, as she recently went Instagram official with her new man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Posting a picture of herself cuddling the 24-year-old basketball player, she wrote: ''I found you, then I found me.''