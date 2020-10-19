Jordyn Woods wants people to “have fun” with fashion, as she launches her collaboration with online retailer PrettyLittleThing.
Jordyn Woods wants people to “have fun” with fashion.
The 23-year-old model and reality star recently teamed up with online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing for a collection of clothes, and has said she hopes people will use the items in her range to experiment with their own style.
She said: “What I love about this collection is that it’s different than anything I have ever done and it’s a lot more fun and out there. I think it’s a good time for people to just have fun with what they’re wearing.”
The collection includes several classic pieces, including a black bikini top and matching blank trousers, but each piece has been amped up to bring a touch of glam to the classics.
The bikini top and trousers are both emblazoned with diamante flames, whilst other items in the collection feature sexy cut-outs, barely-there mesh material, and graffiti prints.
Jordyn also made sure to include dazzling accessory options like faux fur bucket hats, leopard print head scarves and jewelled hair pieces to complete any outfit.
Meanwhile, the FrstPlace founder recently revealed she has signed up to the subscription-based adult content site OnlyFans, where fans can pay a monthly fee of $20 to have access to the content she posts on her page.
Jordyn admitted people often find her pictures “provocative” because of her curvy body shape, and so posting images on OnlyFans will give her the creative freedom to post whatever she wants.
She said: “Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.
“We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies. There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”
