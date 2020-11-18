Jordan Henderson is to star in the Sports Direct Christmas advert.

The Liverpool captain leads the cast of the brand's first-ever festive advertising campaign, entitled 'Sports Stars Here'.

It follows a female protagonist being asked the dreaded question by her mother, 'what do you want for Christmas?', before exploring the realms of sport.

The high-energy, musical celebration of sport and fitness is a much-needed reminder of the positivity and energy that sport provides with 2021 on the horizon.

The advert is being helmed by award-winning director Henry Schofield, who is best known for directing Stormzy's iconic 'Vossi Bop' music video.

Schofield said: "The brief was to make a Christmas ad that celebrates sport in a way that's fun and iconic with a touch of mad, which is a bit like creative catnip for me. Due to it being a crazy year, the time was tight, so we dug into some quick-footed creative collaboration with MOX. That coupled with a brand who was up for it, meant this was a very enjoyable film to make. I was super stoked to find Yamina (our very talented lead), who, with Bex and Amanda (her mates) and the other 97 other cast members, makes the spot ring with much needed Christmas cheer."

Beckie Stanion, Chief Marketing Officer for Sports Direct, added: "Let’s face it, 2020 has been tough for most. We wanted to use our Christmas campaign to reignite people’s positivity, passion and confidence through the powers of sport and fitness. Regardless of where you’re from or how skilled you are, we want to champion the legend in everyone. The Christmas advert truly marks the start of something new for Sports Direct, which is why we bought together some of the UK’s most creative talent and used real sport and fitness stars. We’re excited to introduce the nation to our reinvigorated outlook, we really believe that during these challenging times, sport is the great equaliser."