Jonathan Anderson thinks fashion should ''be a bit quiet'' and focus on bigger problems, such as ''diversity, equality, and the environment''.

The JW Anderson founder says the fashion industry often ''jumps to the idea that we want a revolution'', but believes that in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and the ongoing climate crisis, the industry should be taking a back seat to allow important issues to be heard.

He said: ''In fashion, we often jump to the idea that we want a revolution, but sometimes the smaller things are the revolution. There are many other problems that need to be tackled now: diversity, equality, environment.

''It's a time for fashion to be a bit quiet, and work on what is the best method going forward. It doesn't mean you have to reinvent the fashion calendar tomorrow. It might mean a longer process.''

Jonathan - who is also the creative director of LOEWE - also believes fashion brands shouldn't be ''competing'' at the moment, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused every company to do ''what is right for [their] brand''.

He added: ''Because of the global situation, it's a matter of doing what is right for your brand. It's not about competing. No matter the group or brand, it's a moment to be proud that you've been able to do a collection and show it, no matter the format. What the future will bring? Who knows? This is like working in real time. Yes, it's about a collection that will come out in future, but it's also about relishing the now.''

The pandemic has caused many fashion shows to be cancelled, and has seen brands instead take part in virtual runways to showcase their latest collections.

And whilst Jonathan believes virtual shows have been key to keeping fashion labels in business, he'd also like them to be ''more personal''.

Speaking to British Vogue, he said: ''At one point, this idea kicked off that shows were going to disappear, and it actually became the complete opposite. [Brands] became content machines.

''I don't know. I'd like it to become more personal. In this moment, I can talk directly to consumers. It's been empowering to hear about problems with product, or what people want, and work on social media methods to engage [with] everyone.''