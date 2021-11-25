'Dancing With The Stars' finalist JoJo Siwa got "convinced" to wear her pro partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy's heels at the American Music Awards.
JoJo Siwa had to be "convinced" to wear Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy's heels at the American Music Awards.
The 18-year-old star - who reached the finale of 'Dancing With The Stars' - has opened up about her outfit at Sunday's (21.11.21) ceremony as she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown complete with a full skirt, ruffles and sheer panels, and shoes she borrowed from her pro dancing partner.
She told 'The View': "I've been wearing heels for two days straight. It's a new thing.
"I wore little heels on 'Dancing With the Stars' and then my mom convinced me to wear a dress to the AMAs and my partner on the show, Jenna, convinced me to wear heels to the AMAs.
"They were like, 'You are going to look really dumb if you wear that dress with sneakers.' And I was like, 'Fair enough. How 'bout a boot?' "
Although it was a change of style for her, JoJo admitted she "trusts" the people around her.
She added: "Absolutely, and I trust my people. That's one thing about me, I really trust the people around me.
"I trust my mom, I trust my family, I trust my friends, I trust Jen.
"And right now, the two biggest people in my life are my mom and Jen, so trusting them was a no-brainer. I was like, 'They got my back. They're gonna steer me right.' "
JoJo recently admitted she has undergone a "transition" with her fashion sense.
She explained: "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life. When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.
"And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...