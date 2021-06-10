JoJo Siwa has revealed she is ditching her signature hair bow as she thinks it is time to "mature".
Jojo Siwa has ditched her signature bow.
The 18-year-old YouTuber - who came out as pansexual earlier this year - decided to switch up her hairstyle to show she has matured, but admitted it was harder to tell her mother she wanted to ditch her signature do than it was to come out.
When Siwa's mother asked her if it was "harder to come out to me or tell me that you wanna wear your hair different?", she said: "I was like, 'It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different.'"
The decision was a difficult choice for JoJo to make after she has worn the bow in her hair for the past 18 years but thought it was time to make a change.
In a chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, she explained: "I just had my 18th birthday and it was right around my birthday that I realized, 'I kinda wanna do my hair different today.'
"It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade."
However, the 'Dance Moms' star claims she won't be ditching bows for good just yet.
She added: "The bow is still a part of my life. I still love bows, I forever will. They're who I am, but maybe I won't wear it every day."
It comes after JoJo - who is dating girlfriend Kylie after coming out as gay in January - isn't keen on labels for her sexuality but she believes that "technically" she is pansexual because "her human is her human".
She said: "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Avril Lavigne was only seventeen when she released her hugely successful debut album 'Let Go', back in 2002.
If you're a fan of South Park, this is the TikToker for you.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Whilst Billie dazzled for Vogue UK, Little Mix out shone all others to became the first all female group to pick up a BRIT award for Best Group and...
Paloma Faith's second album, released on May 28th 2012, is a stunning follow up to her quite spectacular debut album, 'Do You Want The Truth Or...
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.